The digital world continues with Sourcewell's Students of Character Celebration, which recognizes behind-the-scenes student leaders from throughout the region, according to a Sourcewell news release. The event will take place on Facebook at 5 p.m. on April 15.

To join the celebration, honorees and the public can visit @sourcewellgov on Facebook to access the link. Combining video captured before school closures and individually at each of the presenter’s homes, the event will honor 43 students from 22 local high schools and award scholarships provided by businesses, organizations and individuals, according to the news release.

A recording of the complete event will also be shared the following day at sourcewell-mn.gov as well as be available on Facebook.

Here are a number of the local students being recognized during the event:

"Chloe is a very caring and compassionate individual. During her years at MHS she has shared her smile, enthusiasm, and fun personality with many other students and staff. Chloe currently serves as the Menahga FFA President and a member of student council, and she has also been very active in assisting with the Special Olympics activities the last couple of years as well. Beyond these different roles, Chloe’s overall kindness, willingness to include others, and her ability to stand up for what she thinks is right, are some of the reasons she is so deserving of this recognition."

Wadena-Deer Creek nominated students:



Ashley Peterson, nominated by Laura Kiser: "Ashley Peterson has a passion for helping others that can be seen throughout her school day. Whether she is helping a struggling friend, assisting a classmate with homework, organizing her teacher’s room for school service without being asked or pushing peers to keep working through difficult things; Ashley is constantly giving to others with a smile on her face. Ashley works hard at her academics and pushes herself and classmates to produce the best work possible."

Instructions to view the event: