Have some free time while in quarantine? It might be the perfect time to sit down and collect your thoughts into a poem.

April 1st is the deadline for area poets to submit an original poem which may be selected for reading at “Minnesota Voices” on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at noon at the Wadena County Museum as part of National Poetry Month. Between 10 to 15 poems will be selected by the panel. The guidelines for submission are as follows:

Only poems written by the poet will be considered.

The poem should be no more than 30 lines.

The poem may be in any form: rhymed, free verse, prose, rap, etc.

The poem may have been previously published.

The poets selected will be invited to read their poem at the event on April 16, 2020, if that event is not cancelled related to the COVID-19 pandemic. You are not required to be present in order to be selected. Instead, the poet may elect to have the poem read by a member of the panel. Submissions should include your name, address, email, the title of the poem, and the complete text of the poem.

Please indicate whether you will be present to read the poem on April 16, 2020. Submissions must be postmarked or received by April 1, 2020 to be eligible. Poets selected will be notified by April 5, 2020. Submit via email to: 603wchs@arvig.net or mail to: Wadena County Historical Society, 603 Jefferson Street North, Wadena, MN 56482.

Minnesota Voices is a free program featuring Minnesota writers and their work. It is held the third Thursday of each month from noon to 1:00 p.m. For more information contact the Wadena County Historical Society.

"Due to the current health crisis there may not be a public reading but a booklet of the poems will be made available," according to a museum news release. "We may be able to find a way to read the poems on air or online. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work on new ways to share Minnesota Voices."