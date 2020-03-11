The BookEnds event scheduled for March 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Robertson Theatre featuring youth author and humorist Allan Woodrow has been cancelled. Based on recommendations by the state, the Wadena-Deer Creek School system is limiting access to the Robertson Theatre, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release.

The Historical Society is planning to film Woodrow's presentation and make it available to the public at a later time.

Any further changes to future Historical Society events will be communicated as become necessary based on the recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Public Health. Multi-instrumentalist Todd Green is still currently scheduled to give a public performance on March 20 at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Wadena.

The Historical Society thanks everyone for their patience and support.

