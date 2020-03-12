With guidance from state health officials about protecting the health and well-being of Minnesotans and preventing further spread of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will indefinitely postpone all scheduled public meetings and project open houses statewide, effective immediately, according to a MnDOT news release.

This includes the open house for Hwy 10 in Wadena previously scheduled for March 17, from 4-6 p.m.

Public engagement on transportation and construction projects remains a priority. MnDOT will explore alternatives, such as virtual and remote options for participation, and will provide updates as they become available.