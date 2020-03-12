In order to protect the Wadena community from even a remote possibility of exposure to the COVID-19 and Influenza viruses, the Wellebrate event scheduled for March 14 has been postponed.

Tri-County Health Care has been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 for some time. They have been taking precautionary steps to ensure the safety of the community and staff, according to a TCHC news release.

With wellness events being widely attended, including the more elderly population that are at a higher risk, the event will be rescheduled when appropriate. TCHC thanks everyone for their understanding and support.