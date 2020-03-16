As a community development initiative, Staples will host the 2020 Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities conference Sept. 10-11. The goal is to bring together entrepreneurs, business leaders, economic development professionals, decision makers and community champions to strengthen and broaden regional entrepreneurial networks, according to a University of Minnesota Extension news release.

The Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities conference features local success by providing support to entrepreneurs. Staples has a long history of public and private partnerships to achieve its economic development goals, according to the release. The highlights include a four-unit incubator building managed by the Staples Economic Development Authority, which provides new businesses with low rental fees and technical assistance. The community has also partnered with private developers to attract 115 housing units over the past three years and secured the development of a child care center with public and private partners.

For more information about the conference visit: https://z.umn.edu/CEC2020.