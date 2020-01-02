Thursday, March 12
- Tax assistance from 12-4 p.m., blood pressure checks at 1:30 p.m. and cards from 1-4 p.m. all at Wadena Senior Center.Early release from WDC School (12:30 p.m.), parent-teacher conferences 1:30-7:30 p.m.
- Chili Feed at the VFW in Wadena from 5-7 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken, and there will be a quilt raffle, with raffle tickets $2.
- The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance, Inc. group will be dancing at the Wadena VFW, with dancing starting at 7:30 p.m. The caller will be Larry Fruetel, and the theme will be Go Green.
- The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the New York Mills High School, 209 Hayes Ave. from 1-7 p.m. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.
- Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) hosts a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located on the lower level of TCHC. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group. For more information, call (218)631-5228.
- Melissa Birch from Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) will present a workshop on how to make your home more energy efficient. This presentation will be held at Northwoods Bank, 1200 East First St., Park Rapids, beginning at 6 p.m. This program is sponsored by University of Minnesota Extension and is free and open to the public. To register contact the Extension Office at 732-3391 or email Sally Shearer at sshearer@umn.edu.
- Y Weight? Support Group meets at 5 p.m. in Lower Level Conference Rooms B & C at CHI St. Joseph’s Health, 600 Pleasant Ave. S. in Park Rapids.
Saturday, March 14
- Wellebrate, sponsored by Tri-County Healthcare, will be held at M State’s Wadena Campus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join them for a combination of men’s night out, women’s day out, and February’s Festival of Health.
- Friends Who Smelt is holding their 3rd Annual Smelt Fry at Wadena Elks Lodge from 4-8 p.m. Adults $10, Children 10 or under $5. All profits donated to Band of Brothers Outdoors/Helping Veterans Get Outdoors.
- Casino trip on March 14, leaving Wadena Senior Center at 9 a.m.
- The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a dance at the Century School, 501 Helten Ave., in Park Rapids. The caller will be Myron Hollatz, 7:30 p.m. Plus, 8-10 p.m. Mainstream. Potluck lunch follows. Spectators are welcome. For more information contact Karen at (218)252-3853.
Monday, March 16
- Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.
- Wadena County DFL meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Hub 71 in Sebeka. Anyone interested in joining the Wadena County Democratic Party Committee is encouraged to attend. There are no fees or dues required. For more information, email DFLWadenaCoChair@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, March 17
- Golf 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.
- Wadena Public Library Board Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Wadena City Library. Open to the public.
- Tri-County Health Care’s monthly Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, which helps area residents affected by suicide, will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. If you have questions please call (218)631-5228.
- Kitchigami Regional Library’s Mobile Library will be stopping from 9:30-11:30 in Menahga near the bakery on Murray Street, in Sebeka from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Building, and in Nimrod from 2-3 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center.
- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents “The Land Feeds Us, Body and Soul” at Park Theatre (Park Rapids), from 1-2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
- Farkel and Cards from 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center. Birthday party begins at 2:30 p.m.
- A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Menahga Senior Center. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at 631-7629.
- CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health will host a foot care clinic from 8:15-11:30 a.m. at Park Villa Apartments, 607 7th St. W., Park Rapids. Cost is $28. Please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218)237-5478 for an appointment.
Thursday, March 19
- Tax assistance from 12-4 p.m., and cards from 1-4 p.m. all at Wadena Senior Center.
- MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet, 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 Jefferson St. S.
- Headwaters Stroke Support Group, for stroke survivors, anyone with traumatic brain injury, family members, friends and caregivers will meet from 1:30-3 p.m. at CHI St. Joseph’s Health HR Conference Room. Please call (218)616-3377 for more information.
Other/Upcoming Events
- More than 30 students from schools in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties will take the stage Wednesday, March 25, at Sourcewell (202 NE 12th St., Staples) for the 2020 Regional Spelling Bee. Students arrive at 1 p.m. and the Bee begins at 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
- Ben Ranson will be giving a concert March 20 at the New York Mills Cultural Center, 24 N. Main Ave. Doors open at 7, concert starts at 7:30. Ben is a Sebeka native who writes amusing, sarcastic, scatalogical and irreverent songs, often about local happenings and history. His quick fingers and sharp wit will have you laughing and tapping along. There will be light refreshments and a cash bar, cover charge is $5.
- “World Music with Multi-Instrumentalist Todd Green” will be presented at the Wadena Congregational United Church of Christ, 110 Colfax Ave. SW, on Friday, March 20, beginning at 7 p.m.
- The Bluffton Lions will be hosting a Pancake breakfast on Sunday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bluffton Community Center.
- Put your gardening gloves on, grab your spade, and get ready to garden. The Wadena Garden Club will start up meetings at St. John’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 710 Franklin Ave. SW, beginning on March 24 at 7 p.m., and meeting the fourth Tuesday of each month through August.
- Let there be Spaces in your Togetherness Art Exhibit and Mizna’s Arab Film Festival is being held at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center March 4 through April 4. For more information please call (218)385-3339.
- Arts Midwest is bringing the vocal harmonies and fresh melodies of Kardemimmit, a music ensemble from Finland, to New York Mills as part of Arts Midwest Folkefest. During a week-long residency in New York Mills, Kardemimmit will offer workshops in local school and other community locations, and will perform live in concert at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. For more information call (218)385-3339.
Standing dates:
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare is available if needed. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register, please contact Sheila Stave 218-632-3600.
- Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center – 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Jeannie.A.Stromberg@weightwatchers.com
- Wood carvers are invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218)631-4077 for more information.
- Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.
- Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.
- Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.
- Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., 106 Thompson St. SW, Verndale.
- TOPS MN 9087 - every Wednesday, weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.
- Wadena City Library story time, every Wednesday at 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.
- TOPS MN 1808, every Wednesday, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.
- The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288 if you have any questions.
- CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids offers free occupational therapy screenings for children birth to 12 years of age. Call 218-616-3021 for an appointment.
- D1 Kids Club Support Group is a support group for young people with type 1 diabetes and their families to better manage this chronic condition. Learning activities, games and fun. Call 218-255-3684 for dates and times.