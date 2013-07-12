At Tri-County Health Care’s Wellebrate on March 14, attendees can learn the what, how, when and where on forming a healthy life. The event is at M-State Wadena from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clean & Lean owner Carisa Rasmussen will share a holistic presentation on the impact of mental health on physical health, illnesses influencing one’s wellness routine, understanding the why behind working out and eating healthy and simple tips on eating well.

“I want people to focus on … those things like we’re happier when we work out and we eat healthy. Our gut health plays a significant role in our mental wellness and so we’re eating healthy for our mental wellness … we’re learning how to think positive thoughts so that we eat healthy, so it’s like this continuous cycle,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen will offer tips on changing one’s mindset by focusing on the "why," with physical appearance lower on the list rather than the top, and how forgiveness, gossip and judgement impact your mental focus. The wellness portion will highlight simple reminders such as drinking more water and eating more fruits and vegetables, according to Rasmussen.

“There’s really a motivational piece of it too in just reminding people that we all can do this, it’s not just for people who are wealthy, it’s not just for people who are Ph.D.s … this is for everybody, and it’s something we can all achieve and accomplish no matter our diagnoses, who we are, what age we are, what our income is,” Rasmussen said.

By purchasing items from a local gas station and grocery store in Wadena, Rasmussen will give people ideas of how they can accomplish eating well based on what is available here. With each presentation, Rasmussen finds she’s making a difference in her life and her two daughters’ lives as people experience breakthroughs.

“It does feel so good when people have an aha moment,” Rasmussen said. “We can start to feel anxiety over it (health and wellness) and we can feel bombarded and there’s just so much information, and so it’s so wonderful when I can sit in front of people and they can say, ‘Oh my gosh, it doesn’t have to be that hard.’”

Free water clinic

The Wadena Soil and Water Conservation District will offer a free water testing clinic for nitrates at Wellebrate.

Nitrates are the most common contaminants in Minnesota’s groundwater, and in some areas of the state a significant number of wells have high nitrate levels, according to a Wadena SWCD news release. With this in mind, experts recommend that private well owners who get their drinking water from wells should test their water regularly.

To participate in the testing, homeowners are asked to bring at least one-half cup of water in preferably a clean plastic or clean glass container. To get a good sample, allow the tap to run five to 10 minutes before filling the container. Homeowners with distillation units, reverse osmosis or other nitrate removal systems should take two water samples, one before and one after the treatment process. This will determine if the system is working. Homeowners with just a water softener should take one sample, either before or after the water passes through the water softener.

Samples should be taken no more than 24 hours before the testing and must be kept refrigerated prior to testing. To ensure accurate results, homeowners should mark the container with their name, phone number and a well identification number if more than one well is sampled. Homeowners who wish to remain anonymous should choose an easily recognized “code number” to identify their sample. It is not necessary to provide information about the well or well location.

Samples will be analyzed on the spot and results will be given directly to the homeowner. The process usually takes less than five minutes. If the nitrate level in a sample is elevated, clinic staff can refer the homeowner to certified labs that will retest the water. For questions about the clinic or how to take a water sample, please contact the Wadena SWCD at 218-632-4201.

Events schedule

9-10 a.m. Tae Kwon Do demonstrations

10-10:30 a.m. Self-defense demonstration/instruction by Master Lolita Myers

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free light lunch

10:30-11 a.m. Just For Kix dance performances

11:15-12:15 Guest speaker: Simple Ways to Keep Your Family Healthy, Carisa Rasmussen