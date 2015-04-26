A Sunday morning breakfast complete with french toast, sausage, toppings and beverages will help continue the work of Someplace Safe. The free will offering event is expanding to Wadena this year after being hosted in Menahga last year, according to Someplace Safe crime victim advocate Chris.

The first breakfast is on March 15 at the Wadena VFW from 7:30 to 11 a.m. and the second is on March 29 at the Menahga Fire Hall from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The funds raised at both events will support people in Wadena County who have been victims of crime, from domestic violence to sexual assault and general crimes such as theft, stalking or harassment, according to Chris.

“I think it’ll just be fun to meet people from around the area that we may not know and just build relationships with them,” Chris said. “We just want people to know we’re here and that we’re ready to help them whenever they need it.”