Thursday, March 5

Tax assistance 12-4 p.m. and cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Isaac Schultz will be speaking in Staples at the Timbers Event Center, 1212 NE 2nd Ave. His topic is entitled, “What it’s like to work in the belly of beast.” This event will start at 5:30 p.m., and is sponsored by Crossroads Conservatives. RSVPs may be directed to Diane Carlson at (218)296-1348, or by email, dcarlson1899@charter.net .

. Grief Support & Education is for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free of charge and open to the public. Call 218-732-4552 for more information. Meeting is from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Crystal Brook Community Room (CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids).

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet, 9-11 a.m., first and third Thursdays of the month at Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 Jefferson St. S.

Saturday, March 7

Safe Haven held at St. Ann’s Church in Wadena, begins at 5 p.m. This weekend of awareness will provide free resources to you to give you confidence for how to talk to your children about internet dangers, as well as their personal online and offline choices. This event is sponsored by St. John the Baptist and St. Ann’s parishes in Wadena.

Sunday, March 8

Safe Haven Sunday, held at St. Ann’s Church in Wadena, will have two sessions beginning at 8:30 a.m., and the second one at 10:30 a.m. This weekend of awareness will provide free resources to you to give you confidence for how to talk to your children about internet dangers, as well as their personal online and offline choices. This event is sponsored by St. John the Baptist and St. Ann’s parishes in Wadena.

“Everybody Dance Park Rapids” dance will be held at the American Legion, 900 1st St. E., Park Rapids, from 1-4 p.m. featuring the Cathy Erickson Band. There is a $6 cover.

Monday, March 9

Bridge and cards from 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

“Parents Who Have Lost A Child” support group meets the second Monday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE in Wadena. This confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. This support group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age, at any time in their lives. For more information, call (218)631-5228.

Tuesday, March 10

Friends of the Library Book Club meets at noon at St. Helen’s Episcopal Church, 22 Dayton Ave. SW. in Wadena.

Business meeting at 1 p.m. and cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Rd. N., Baxter. The purpose of this group is sharing information, support and concerns. Caregivers are also welcome. For questions, please call (218)829-4017.

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Bluffton Community Hall, 202 Center St. from 1-7 p.m. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

Wadena City Commission meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the administration building.

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning continues it’s spring series with “The Great White North”, which features photographer Cal Rice’s travels which took him to Polar Bear territory at Churchill, where he also captured images of Arctic Fox, Ptarmigan, and Snowy Owls. The program is held at no charge from 1-2:30 p.m. at Park Theatre, 107 Main Avenue in Park Rapids.

Wednesday, March 11

Whist and Farkel from 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at Wadena/Deer Creek High School from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Wadena County Public Health. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218)631-7629.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health will host a foot care clinic from 8:15-11:30 a.m. at Summerfield Apartments, 705 E. River Drive, Park Rapids. Cost is $28. Please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218)237-5478 for an appointment.

Thursday, March 12

Tax assistance from 12-4 p.m., blood pressure checks at 1:30 p.m. and cards from 1-4 p.m. all at Wadena Senior Center.

Chili Feed at the VFW in Wadena from 5-7 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken, and there will be a quilt raffle, with raffle tickets $2.

The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance, Inc. group will be dancing at the Wadena VFW, with dancing starting at 7:30 p.m. The caller will be Larry Fruetel, and the theme will be Go Green.

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the New York Mills High School, 209 Hayes Ave. from 1-7 p.m. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) hosts a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located on the lower level of TCHC. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group. For more information, call (218)631-5228.

Melissa Birch from Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) will present a workshop on how to make your home more energy efficient. This presentation will be held at Northwoods Bank, 1200 East First St., Park Rapids, beginning at 6 p.m. This program is sponsored by University of Minnesota Extension and is free and open to the public. To register contact the Extension Office at 732-3391 or email Sally Shearer at sshearer@umn.edu .

Other/Upcoming Events

Friends Who Smelt is holding their 3rd Annual Smelt Fry at Wadena Elks Lodge on March 14 from 4-8 p.m. (or until gone!).Adults $10, Children 10 or under $5. All profits donated to Band of Brothers Outdoors/Helping Veterans Get Outdoors.

“World Music with Multi-Instrumentalist Todd Green” will be presented at the Wadena Congregational United Church of Christ, 110 Colfax Ave. SW, on Friday, March 20, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Bluffton Lions will be hosting a Pancake breakfast on Sunday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bluffton Community Center.

Standing dates: