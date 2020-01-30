Wellebrate, an event that combines the fun of Men’s Night Out, Women’s Day Out and the February Festival of Health to promote and celebrate wellness in local communities, will be held on March 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at M-State Wadena.

This free family event will feature more than 60 health-related and interactive booths by local businesses and organizations, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release. Each booth provides hands-on learning and community health, wellness and safety information for all ages. Some of the events include:

Free water testing, blood pressure checks, vision screenings and blood glucose testing;

Just For Kix dance performances;

Tae Kwon Do and self-defense demonstrations by Mid-Minnesota Tae Kwon Do and Master Lolita;

Face painting and caricatures;

Chair massages;

Free light lunch.

At 11:15 a.m. Clean and Lean Founder Carisa Rasmussen will highlight five easy ways to keep families healthy in the kitchen by providing tools, guidelines and tips based on what can be purchased locally and online. She has taught Minnesota her wellness tips as a Fox 9 morning show on air contributor for seven years. Her focus on creating a winning mindset and leading with laughter has been presented at many local and national events, and she was nominated for the Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine Women in Business award.

There will also be an opportunity to learn about updates on TCHC’s new building project. President and CEO Joel Beiswenger will be available to answer questions and there will be artist renderings of the project site, road changes, interior and exterior images and a virtual tour.

No pre-registration is required. For more information, visit TCHC.org or the Tri-County Health Care Facebook page.