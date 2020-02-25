Thursday, Feb. 27

Tax Assistance from 12-4 p.m. and cards from 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.

The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance, Inc. group will be dancing at the Wadena VFW, with dancing starting at 7:30 p.m. The caller will be Abe Maier, and the theme will be Hawaiian.

Wadena’s Community Dinner will be hosted by Saint Ann’s Catholic Church, 519 2nd St. SE. Serving is from 4:30-6 p.m., free rides will be provided by Friendly Rider. On the menu is scalloped potatoes, ham, coleslaw, bread, brownies and beverage.

Friday, Feb. 28

The New York Mills Relay for Life Dream Team is sponsoring the meat raffle at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 3289 in New York Mills.

The Roe Family Singers will be causing an old-time hillbilly ruckus at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, S. Main Ave. Performance will start at 7:30 p.m., there is a $5 cover, students are free.

Saturday, Feb. 29

The Motley United Methodist Church will be holding their free Community Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. There will be a donation basket to support other community services. Breakfast is at the church at 847 3rd Ave. S. in Motley.

Monday, March 2

Traveling presentation on adverse childhood experiences will be in Verndale at Maasconi’s from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This event is free, and registration is required. Register online at: https://forms.gle/6qvSaPpJkjYhyZPG8 or call/text (218)850-7683 with your name and training location. This event will share background on the ACEs Study, findings from the ACEs study, and strategies to build resilience and promote thriving communities.

Tuesday, March 3

Kitchigami Regional Library’s Mobile Library will be stopping from 9:30-11:30 in Menahga near the bakery on Murray Street, in Sebeka from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Building, and in Nimrod from 2-3 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center.

First Tuesday Dance at Wadena VFW, 1-4 p.m. For more information call 218-639-0132.

The regular Board of Commissioners meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Wadena Housing & Redevelopment Authority (WHRA) Main Office in the boardroom. If you have items that you would like placed on the agenda, or if you have any questions, please call 218-631-7723 prior to the meeting.

Laura MacKenzie’s delightful program of traditional wind-powered music will be held at Wadena Congregational United Church of Christ, 110 Colfax Ave. SW, from 6:30-7:30. This event is free and open to the public.

The American Red Cross urges the public to give blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring. The bloodmobile will be at Staples-Motley High School, 401 Centennial Lane, Staples, from 12-6 p.m.

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning starts their spring series with Dan Carroll relaying how professionals employ special techniques to prevent and control wildfires. This will be held at Park Theatre (Park Rapids) from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tri-County Health Care will host its monthly Grief Support Group from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. For more information contact Tri-County Health Care’s Medical Social Services at (218)631-5228 or visit TCHC.org.

Wednesday, March 4

The American Red Cross urges the public to give blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring. The bloodmobile will be at Maslowski Wellness & Research Center, 17 5th St. SW, Wadena, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Isaac Schultz will be speaking in Staples at the Timbers Event Center, 1212 NE 2nd Ave. His topic is entitled, “What it’s like to work in the belly of beast.” This event will start at 5:30 p.m., and is sponsored by Crossroads Conservatives. RSVPs may be directed to Diane Carlson at (218)296-1348, or by email, dcarlson1899@charter.net .

. Grief Support & Education is for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free of charge and open to the public. Call 218-732-4552 for more information. Meeting is from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Crystal Brook Community Room (CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids).

Other/Upcoming Events

“Everybody Dance Park Rapids” dance will be held on March 8 at the American Legion, 900 1st St. E., Park Rapids, from 1-4 p.m. featuring the Cathy Erickson Band. There is a $6 cover.

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Bluffton Community Hall, 202 Center St., on March 10, from 1-7 p.m., Wadena/Deer Creek High School, 600 Colfax Ave. S., on March 11, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., and at the New York Mills High School, 209 Hayes Ave. on March 12 from 1-7 p.m. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

The Annual Women’s Lenten Retreat sponsored by the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women will be held Saturday, March 14 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2875 10th Ave. NE in Sauk Rapids. Registration starts at 8:30, closing prayer is at 2:15 p.m. The cost is $15 before March 1, $20 for walk-in’s and late registration. For information visit “ http://www.stclouddccw.org ” or email : stclouddiocesanccw@gmail.com ” (320)282-9941. All are welcome.

” or email : ” (320)282-9941. All are welcome. “World Music with Multi-Instrumentalist Todd Green” will be presented at the Wadena Congregational United Church of Christ, 110 Colfax Ave. SW, on Friday, March 20, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Bluffton Lions will be hosting a Pancake breakfast on Sunday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bluffton Community Center.

Put your gardening gloves on, grab your spade, and get ready to garden. The Wadena Garden Club will start up meetings at St. John’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 710 Franklin Ave. SW, beginning on March 24 at 7 p.m., and meeting the fourth Tuesday of each month through August.

