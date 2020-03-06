Youth author Allan Woodrow will be the featured speaker for the Wadena County Historical Society's BookEnds event on March 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the Robertson Theatre.

Woodrow has written more than 30 books for children, according to a Historical Society news release. In his book, "The Curse of the Werepenguin," Bolt Wattle is a 12-year old orphan sent to live with a Baron in the far-away country of Brugaria. Unfortunately, the evil Baron turns into a sinister penguin at midnight, and bites Bolt. Come hear the rest of the story and meet the author on March 14.

While in Wadena, Woodrow will also give presentations to the students of Wadena-Deer Creek School.