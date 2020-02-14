Isaac Schultz will speak at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5, in Staples at the Timbers Event Center. His topic is, “What it’s like to work in the belly of the beast.” The event is sponsored by Crossroads Conservatives.

Born and raised in Upsala, Minnesota, Schultz is one of the foremost Minnesota Republican operatives with extensive political experience especially across Northern Minnesota. While still in his 20s, Isaac has advised congressional and legislative campaigns throughout the state to elect Republicans at all levels of government. Today, Isaac serves as the District Director for 8th District Congressman Pete Stauber and his previous work includes efforts on behalf of Fox News Co-Host Pete Hegseth, Stewart Mills, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, and most recently as legislative assistant and senior adviser to then Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt.

Isaac will share many of the battle stories, internal dynamics, and long-lasting tensions which have defined the last decade in Minnesota politics. From elections to policy, the political players making these decisions determine the future of our state and Isaac has personally witnessed these pivotal moments and relationships develop. As we enter the 2020 election year, he will take a look into the future to predict which opportunities look promising.

To help with planning, reservations would be appreciated. RSVPs may be directed to Diane Carlson at 218-296-1348. You may also respond by email to dcarlson1899@charter.net. Special menu options will be available, and the program will begin following dinner.

The Timbers Event Center is located at 1212 NE Second Avenue in Staples.