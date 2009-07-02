An evening of enjoying tasty wild game is on Feb. 22 at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 NE Clark Dr., from 6 - 9 p.m.

While at the event, men can earn door prizes, enjoy food and time with friends and listen to a motivating message, according to a Facebook post. Tickets can be purchased online at VerndaleFamilyLifeChurch.com for $6 or at the church for $5. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early as there are a limited number of seats, according to a Facebook post. Kindergarten through seventh grade students must come with an adult.

If you would like to bring a unique meat or for more information, contact Pastor Kenny at 218-445-5568.