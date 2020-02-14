For a night of food and fun, Epicenter Church is hosting “Where the Wild Things Are-Domestic and Wild Game Feed Night” on Feb. 21.

The free game feed night includes many door prizes from a wild game feeder to food gift certificates, a knife set and fishing items. The big prize is a rifle, which attendees 18 years and older can enter by bringing a dish with any type of meat, according to lead pastor Rev. Robert Segovia and organizer Ron Malone.

“The hope of the event is just to … bring people together from the community to have supper together,” Malone said.

As organizer of the event, Malone contacted his friend Mike Grant to share about hunting, his testimony and growing up with former Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant, “The Iceman,” as his father. Mike hunts and fishes and has a lake cabin in the area, according to Segovia.

Malone and Segovia hope the event welcomes the community to enjoy a night out. The door prizes and message by Grant will take place in the sanctuary with space for about 200 people and the commons area for the food.

If you go

What: Where the Wild Things Are-Domestic and Wild Game Feed Night

When: Feb. 21 from 6 - 8 p.m.

Where: Epicenter Church, 119 SE 1st St.

Cost: Free

More information: If you are 18 years old and up, bring a meat dish to enter the raffle for a rifle. There is no charge to enter the raffle. Other door prizes will also be available.