The Knob Hill Sportsman’s Club is organizing a charter bus trip to the Minnesota Deer and Turkey Classic on Saturday, March 14, at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. The MN Deer and Turkey Classic has a huge vendor show and guest speaker presentations all sponsored by Outdoor News. Hunters can also bring their deer racks to be expertly scored.

The bus trip costs $30 and admission tickets are $6 each. Children 9-years-old and under get in free. The bus will leave Wadena in the morning and return late afternoon.

The deadline to sign up is March 1. Contact Dan Sartell at dansartell55@gmail.com or 218-640-1952.