Thursday, Feb. 13

There will be Tax Assistance at the Wadena Senior Center from 12-4 p.m., and also cards from 1-4 p.m. Blood pressure checks will be done from 1-1:30 p.m.

The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance, Inc. group will be dancing at the Wadena VFW, with dancing starting at 7:30 p.m. The caller will be Larry Johansen, and the theme will be Cupid’s calling.

Tri-County Health Care and the National Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the next Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room in the lower level of Tri-County Hospital in Wadena. This support group seeks to show caregivers of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia ways to cope and better care for and understand their loved ones dealing with memory loss.

Friday, Feb. 14

The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a dance at the Century School in Park Rapids. The caller will be Roger McNeil and Bernadette cueing rounds. 7:30 p.m. Plus, 8-10 p.m. Mainstream. Spectators are welcome. For more information contact Karen at (218)252-3853.

Sunday, Feb. 16

“Everybody Dance Park Rapids” dance will be held at the American Legion, 900 1st St. E., Park Rapids, from 1-4 p.m. featuring Eric’s Dance Band. There is a $6 cover.

Monday, Feb. 17

Cards from 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Wadena Elks Lodge from noon to 6 p.m. There is a critical shortage of blood.

Wadena County DFL meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Hub 71 in Sebeka. Anyone interested in joining the Wadena County Democratic Party Committee is encouraged to attend. There are no fees or dues required. For more information, email DFLWadenaCoChair@yahoo.com

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Golf 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Wadena Elks Lodge from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. There is a critical shortage of blood, so please come donate if you are able!

Kitchigami Regional Library’s Mobile Library will be stopping from 9:30-11:30 in Menahga near the bakery on Murray Street, in Sebeka from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Building, and in Nimrod from 2-3 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center.

Tri-County Health Care’s monthly Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, which helps area residents affected by suicide, will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. If you have questions please call (218)631-5228.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m., and Birthday Party at 2:30 p.m., all at the Wadena Senior Center.

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held at the Sebeka Senior Center from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218)631-7629.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health will host a foot care clinic from 8:15 to 11:30 a.m. at Park Villa Apartments (Park Rapids). Cost is $28. Please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218)237-5478 for an appointment.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Tax Assistance from 12-4 p.m. and cards from 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet, 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church.

Headwaters Stroke Support Group, for stroke survivors or anyone with traumatic brain injury, family members, friends, and caregivers will meet from 1:30-3 p.m. at CHI St. Joseph’s Health HR Conference Room. Please call (218)616-3377 for more information.

Other/Upcoming Events

There will be a book fair at the Wadena Middle/High School Media Center on the following dates and times: Feb. 24-27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Feb. 28 from 8 a.m. until noon. All are welcome to attend.

New York Mills Regional Cultural Center and the New York Mills Public Library will be the site of an exhibit featuring “Earth Views from Orbit”, photos taken by Karen Nyberg from Vining, during her second mission on the International Space Station in 2013. The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 29 to Feb. 27. There are other events tied in with this exhibit, for more information please call (218)385-3339.

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held at Wadena County Public Health from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 26. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218)631-7629.

The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance, Inc. group will be dancing at the Wadena VFW on Feb 27, with dancing starting at 7:30 p.m. The caller will be Abe Maier, and the theme will be Hawaiian.

Wadena’s Community Dinner will be held on Feb. 27th and is hosted by Saint Ann’s Catholic Church, 519 2nd St. SE. Serving is from 4:30-6 p.m., free rides will be provided by Friendly Rider. On the menu is scalloped potatoes, ham, coleslaw, bread, brownies and beverage.

The Motley United Methodist Church will be holding their Community Breakfast on Feb. 29 from 8-10 a.m. There is no charge, this is an opportunity for members of the community to come together and share a meal. There will be a donation basket to support other community services. Breakfast is at the church at 847 3rd Ave. S. in Motley.

Standing dates: