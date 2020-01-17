Thursday, Feb. 6

There will be Tax Assistance at the Wadena Senior Center from 12-4 p.m., and also cards from 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Casino Trip to Mahnomen, leaving the Wadena Senior Center at 9 a.m.

Childbirth Preparation classes, designed for the third trimester of pregnancy, will be held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conference Room. To learn more or to register, go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at (218)616.3385.



Sunday, Feb. 9

Renowned preacher Chuck Porta will be the guest speaker at The Old Country Church, 10 a.m. service. The church is located in Leaf River Township at 19973 145th Ave., Wadena (1 ½ miles east of the Leaf River Town Hall). Visitors welcome.

Monday, Feb. 10

Do you enjoy singing and camaraderie with others who enjoy music? Then, the sessions in preparation for the Northern Lights Chorale spring concert in April are for you. Practices are held each Monday evening at 7 p.m. in the activity room of the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. If you’re interested or have questions, call Vera Malone, 837-1836, Anne Graham, 837-6141, or Margaret Pohlman, 640-2235.

An organizational meeting is scheduled for the 2020 Chemical-Free After-Prom Party (New York Mills) on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. This will be held in the Commons area of the New York Mills School. Junior class members and their parents are encouraged to attend.

“Parents Who Have Lost A Child” support group meets the second Monday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. This confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. This group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age, at any time in their lives. For more information, call (218)631-5228.

Bridge and cards from 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Senior meeting at 1 p.m., also cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Wadena City Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the administration building.

The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Rd. N., Baxter. The purpose of this group is sharing information, support and concerns. Caregivers are also welcome. For questions, please call (218)829-4017.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Whist and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health is hosting a foot care clinic from 8:15-11:30 a.m. at Summerfield Apartments in Park Rapids. Cost is $28, please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218)237-5478 to make an appointment.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Tax Assistance from 12-4 p.m., blood pressure checks from 1-1:30 p.m. and cards from 1-4 p.m., all at the Wadena Senior Center.

The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance, Inc. group will be dancing at the Wadena VFW, dancing starting at 7:30 p.m. The caller will be Larry Johansen, and the theme will be “Cupid’s Calling.”

Tri-County Health Care and the National Alzheimer’s Association will host the next Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room in the lower level of Tri-County Hospital in Wadena.

Y Weight? Support Group meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Lower Level Conference Rooms B & C.

The Wadena-Deer Creek music program for students kindergarten through fourth grade will perform songs at 1:30 p.m. in the elementary gym.

Other/Upcoming Events

Kitchigami Regional Library’s Mobile Library will be stopping on Feb. 18, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in Menahga near the bakery on Murray Street, in Sebeka from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Building, and in Nimrod from 2-3 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center.

New York Mills Regional Cultural Center and the New York Mills Public Library will be the site of an exhibit featuring “Earth Views from Orbit”, photos taken by Karen Nyberg from Vining, during her second mission on the International Space Station in 2013. The exhibit will be on display now through Feb. 27. There are other events tied in with this exhibit, for more information please call (218)385-3339.

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held at the Sebeka Senior Center on Feb. 19 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218)631-7629.

Standing dates: