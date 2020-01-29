Photographs from the exhibit "Earth Views from Orbit: Photos by Karen Nyberg" are now on display at the New York Mills Cultural Center and the New York Mills Public Library through Feb. 27.

Nyberg, an astronaut, took dozens of photos of earth from her unusual vantage point, posting the images on her Facebook page. Upon Nyberg’s return to earth, Henning-based photographer Dan Broten worked with the astronaut to select two dozen pictures to mount on canvas.

The show features photographs captured by the astronaut during her second mission on the International Space Station in 2013.

All are invited to a gallery reception at the New York Mills Cultural Center on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 5-7 p.m. Broten will give a Curator Talk at 5:30 p.m. He will discuss Nyberg’s two missions into space, the making of the exhibit, as well as his enthusiasm for the history of space exploration.

Most of the photographs are on view at the Cultural Center, the New York Mills Public Library will also have some on display, and is hosting several space-themed programs for a variety of ages. Contact the Library at (218) 385-2436 for more information.

The exhibit can be viewed during Cultural Center hours: Wed-Thurs 10-7, Fri 10-5, Sat 10-3. The exhibit and curator talk is free and sponsored by New York Mills Public Library, New York Mills Cultural Center, and Viking Library System. For more information, call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit kulcher.org.

Additional space-related events will also be held at the Cultural Center including a free movie night, held on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. A Starry Night Paint & Sip Workshop will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. – noon. Participants will create a small painting featuring the night sky, based on Vincent Van Gogh's famous painting, with a Minnesota twist. Call (218) 385-3339 to register.