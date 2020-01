After the students’ public performance and an official competition, Wadena-Deer Creek’s One Act placed first at sub-sections on Jan. 25.

The group of 20 students directed by drama director and English teacher Beth Hawkins performed “Nora’s Lost” by Alan Haehnel, which highlights the memories of a woman with Alzheimer’s.

At sub-sections, WDC competed against six other area schools, with Bertha-Hewitt placing second. The two schools will advance to sections, which will take place Feb. 1 in Hawley.