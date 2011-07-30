Thursday, Jan. 30

Cards at Wadena Senior Center 1-4 p.m.

Wadena’s Community Dinner will be hosted by Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE. Serving is from 4:30-6 p.m., and will be a turkey dinner. No cost, all are welcome. Free rides provided by Friendly Rider (218)631-5730.

Monday, Feb. 3

Do you enjoy singing and camaraderie with others who enjoy music? Then, the sessions in preparation for the Northern Lights Chorale spring concert in April are for you! Practices are held each Monday evening at 7 p.m. in the activity room of the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. If interested or have questions, call Vera Malone, 837-1836, Anne Graham, 837-6141, or Margaret Pohlman, 640-2235.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Golf at Wadena Senior Center 1-4 p.m.

Kitchigami Regional Library’s Mobile Library will be stopping on Feb. 4, from 9:30-11:30 in Menahga near the bakery on Murray Street, in Sebeka from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Building, and in Nimrod from 2-3 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center.

Tri-County Health Care will host its monthly Grief Support Group from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. The group’s purpose is to offer understanding, suggestions for coping, support, friendship and hope to bereaved adults. Anyone who has experienced a loss is invited to attend. The group meets the first Tuesday of each month.

First Tuesday Dance at Wadena VFW, 1-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For information, call 218-639-0132.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Cards and Farkel at Wadena Senior Center, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Tax Assistance 12-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center. Cards 1-4 p.m. as well. Blood pressure checks will be done from 1-1:30 p.m.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet 9-11 a.m., at Wadena Alliance Church.

Grief Support & Education is for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free of charge and open to the public. This will be held at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in the Crystal Brook Community Room from 2-3:30 p.m., Park Rapids. Please call (218)732-4552 for more information.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks and immunizations for adults age 19 or older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing ($10) available by appointment only. Clinics are 1-3 p.m., the first Thursday of every month. Please call (218)237-5478 for more information.

Other/Upcoming Events

Casino trip to Mahnomem on Feb. 8, leaving Wadena Senior at 9 a.m.

The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance, Inc. group will be dancing at the Wadena VFW on Feb. 13 starting at 7:30 p.m. The caller will be Larry Johansen, and the theme will be Cupid’s Calling.

Tri-County Health Care and the National Alzheimer’s Association will host the next Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room in the lower level of Tri-County Hospital in Wadena.

The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Rd. N., Baxter. The purpose of this group is sharing information, support and concerns. Caregivers are also welcome. For questions, please call (218)829-4017.

Childbirth Preparation classes, designed for the 3rd trimester of pregnancy, will be held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conference Room on Feb. 8. To learn more or to register, please go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at (218)616.3385

The CLC Diversity Committee, Student Life and Office of Equity & Inclusion will host the Green Card Voices of Central Minnesota Exhibit on the Staples Campus from Jan 27-Feb 3. This exhibit features 18 first generation immigrant and refugee stories from 12 different countries, told through full-color banners displaying biographies, a personal quote and a QR code that viewers can scan with a smart device and watch a first-person video story. The Exhibit is free and open to the public.

An organizational meeting is scheduled for the 2020 Chemical-Free After-Prom party (New York Mills) on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. This will be held in the Commons area of the New York Mills school. Junior class members and their parents are encouraged to attend.

Standing dates:

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare is available if needed. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register, please contact Sheila Stave 218-632-3600.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center – 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Jeannie.A.Stromberg@weightwatchers.com

Wood carvers are invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218)631-4077 for more information.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., 106 Thompson St. SW, Verndale.

TOPS MN 9087 - every Wednesday, weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, every Wednesday at 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, every Wednesday, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St. S, Suite 3 in Wadena.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288 if you have any questions.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids offers free occupational therapy screenings for children birth to 12 years of age. Call 218-616-3021 for an appointment.

D1 Kids Club Support Group is a support group for young people with type 1 diabetes and their families to better manage this chronic condition. Learning activities, games and fun. Call 218-255-3684 for dates and times.