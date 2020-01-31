The Wadena Area Amateur Radio Club will host its spring Ham Radio Technician Operator License Class beginning on March 24. The goal of the class is to assist participants in acquiring a Technician Class amateur radio license from the Federal Communication Commission, according to a WAARC news release.

This class will introduce information on the various activities that ham radio operators participate in, including assisting with communication for public service events, providing emergency communications during natural disasters, safeguarding communities as a Skywarn weather spotter and communicating with the International Space Station. Participants will also learn how to use ham radios and related equipment.

The class is designed for beginners with no electronics experience or background required. There is no age requirement for obtaining a ham radio license, though, the course is geared for individuals high school age and older.

If you go

What: A free ham radio training to obtain a Technician Class amateur radio license.

When: Every Tuesday from 6:30 - 9 p.m. starting on March 24 for seven weeks.

Where: Wadena-Deer Creek High School

More: Pre-registration is required. For more information, go to www.wadenaham.org, the WAARC Facebook page or contact Andrew Browne at a.browne.388@gmail.com.