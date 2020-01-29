Feb. 4

Do you ever ponder the meaning of life? Do you want to connect with others? Do you like free food? Members of St. Ann’s Catholic Church welcome all for the next round of Alpha, which includes free food and fun in a no pressure, no follow-up sort of way, starting Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Visit WadenaAreaCatholic.org for more information.

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Dinner

Everyone is invited to support St. Ann's youth programs by coming and enjoying an evening. The evening includes pork tenderloin by the BBQ Smokehouse, roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, salad, and dessert all in a family friendly atmosphere. There will also be limited silent auction items. Advanced tickets are $10 and are available in the parish office or by calling (218) 632-7312.