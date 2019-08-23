Thursday, Jan. 23



Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Inc. group will host a dance at the Wadena VFW, starting at 7:30 p.m. and ending around 10 p.m. Mark Helfter will be the caller and the theme is mismatch.

Cards at Wadena Senior Center 1-4 p.m.

The community is invited to attend a free educational event centered on the Emmy-nominated FRONTLINE documentary “Being Mortal.” The presentation, “Being Mortal: The Whole Story,” is being held from 4-6 p.m. at Green Pine Acres, 427 Main St. NE, Menahga. Attendees will screen the documentary and then participate in a guided conversation on how to take concrete steps to identify and communicate wishes about end-of-life goals and preferences. This event is free and open to the public, with continuing education hours available for nurses and social workers.

Friday, Jan. 24

The Wadena-Deer Creek One Act play performance will take place at the Memorial Auditorium starting at 7 p.m. The play is called “Nora’s Lost” by Alan Haehnel. This event is free, however donations are being accepted for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Saturday, Jan. 25

The Motley United Methodist Church, 847 3rd Ave. S., Motley, will be holding its monthly Community Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. There is no charge, this is an opportunity for members of the community to come together and share a meal. There will be a donation basket to support other community services.

Sunday, Jan. 26

A dance, featuring old time and variety music provided by Frankly Country, will be held at the American Legion, 900 1st St. E., Park Rapids, from 1-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come join the fun. There will be a cover charge of $6.

Monday, Jan. 27

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center, Bridge starting at 1 p.m.

Child Care Town Hall hosted by the Economic Alliance in partnership with First Children's Finance, as part of the Rural Child Care Innovation program at 6:30 p.m. at MN State in Wadena. This is a free event and dinner is provided. For more information and to register please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wadena-county-rccip-townhall-tickets-85685075367.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

The Regular Board of Commissioners Meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Wadena Housing & Redevelopment Authority (WHRA) Main Office in the boardroom. If you have items that you would like placed on the agenda, or if you have any questions, please call (218)631-7723 prior to the meeting.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Cards and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Wadena’s Community Dinner will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE. This will be a Turkey dinner. No cost, all are welcome! Serving from 4:30-6 p.m.

Other/Upcoming Events

Kitchigami Regional Library’s Mobile Library will be stopping on Feb. 4, from 9:30-11:30 in Menahga near the bakery on Murray Street, in Sebeka from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Building, and in Nimrod from 2-3 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center.

Tri-County Health Care will host its monthly Grief Support Group on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. The group’s purpose is to offer understanding, suggestions for coping, support, friendship and hope to bereaved adults. Anyone who has experienced a loss is invited to attend. The group meets the first Tuesday of each month.

Childbirth Preparation classes, designed for the 3rd trimester of pregnancy, will be held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conference Room on Feb. 8.. To learn more or to register, please go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at (218)616.3385

The CLC Diversity Committee, Student Life and Office of Equity & Inclusion will host the Green Card Voices of Central Minnesota Exhibit on the Staples Campus from Jan 27-Feb 3. This exhibit features 18 first generation immigrant and refugee stories from 12 different countries, told through full-color banners displaying biographies, a personal quote and a QR code that viewers can scan with a smart device and watch a first-person video story. The Exhibit is free and open to the public.

Standing dates:

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare is available if needed. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register, please contact Sheila Stave 218-632-3600.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center – 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Jeannie.A.Stromberg@weightwatchers.com

Wood carvers are invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218)631-4077 for more information.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., 106 Thompson St. SW, Verndale.

TOPS MN 9087 - every Wednesday, weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, every Wednesday at 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, every Wednesday, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St. S, Suite 3 in Wadena.

Wadena County Public Health offers family and child health services, including WIC, child health

screenings, dental varnish, lead screenings, prenatal and family home visiting. For information and to schedule an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629 or 888-883-0351.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at 218-472-3288 if you have any questions.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids offers free occupational therapy screenings for children birth to 12 years of age. Call 218-616-3021 for an appointment.

D1 Kids Club Support Group is a support group for young people with type 1 diabetes and their families to better manage this chronic condition. Learning activities, games and fun. Call 218-255-3684 for dates and times.