First Children’s Finance’s Rural Child Care Innovation Program and the Economic Alliance will hold a child care town hall meeting at 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27, at M-State Wadena.

The topic of child care will be discussed as a part of the conversation on rural growth and revitalization in Greater Minnesota, according to a Rural Child Care Innovation Program news release. Concerned community members, local elected officials, family child care providers, child care centers, small business owners, large employers and economic development representatives are invited to come and share ideas.

Based on the ideas generated at the meeting and the priorities established, a Community Solution Action Plan will be drafted for Wadena County. The plan will identify local early care and education trends, challenges and solutions.

“Too often, decisions about early care and education are made in the Twin Cities metro area while communities in Greater Minnesota are left out of the conversation,” said Heidi Hagel Braid, chief program officer at First Children’s Finance.

The event is open to the public to participate and give ideas. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and there is a complimentary dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.