Thursday, Jan. 16

Headwaters Stroke Support Group, for stroke survivors, anyone with traumatic brain injury, family members, friends and caregivers will meet from 1:30-3 p.m. at CHI St. Joseph’s Health HR Conference Room. Please call (218)616-3377 for more information.

Friday, Jan. 17

The Staples-Motley One Act public performance will take place at 7 p.m. in Centennial Auditorium. The play is called “Our Place” by Terry Gabbard. This event is free.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Frank Weber, forensic Psychologist and Clinical Director of CORE Professional Services in Morrison County will give a presentation at the New York Mills Public Library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Following the presentation, Weber will be available to sign books, and will have books available for purchase.

Tri-County Health Care Community Building Project update at the former Family Dollar store at 10 Aldrich Ave SE. At each seminar, Joel Beiswenger, president and CEO, will give a presentation that will include project updates, artist renderings of the inside and outside of the building and time for questions and answers. Following the presentation, community members will have the opportunity to tour room mock-ups for the new building. The forums are free and open to the public. The content for each forum will be the same, so community members need only attend one, if desired. The session times are: 9 - 10 a.m.; 11 a.m. to noon; and 1 - 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Tri-County Health Care Community Building Project update at the former Family Dollar store at 10 Aldrich Ave SE., from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

A dance, featuring old time and variety music provided by Jerry & Joyce Dance Band, will be held at the American Legion, 900 1st St. E., Park Rapids, from 1-4 p.m. There is a cover charge of $6.

Monday, Jan. 20

Wadena County DFL meeting at 6:30 at Hub 71 in Sebeka. Anyone interested in joining the Wadena County Democratic Party Committee is encouraged to attend. There are no fees or dues required. For more information, email DFLWadenaCoChair@yahoo.com .

. Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Golf 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Kitchigami Regional Library’s Mobile Library will be stopping from 9:30-11:30 in Menahga near the bakery on Murray Street, in Sebeka from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Building, and in Nimrod from 2-3 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center.

Tri-County Health Care has an “Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group” to help those in the area affected by suicide. The monthly support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at TCHC. This monthly group meets the third Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. If you have any questions about the support group, please call (218)631-5228.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Whist and Farkel, 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Wadena County Public Health. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at 631-7629.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Inc. group will host a dance at the Wadena VFW, starting at 7:30 p.m. and ending around 10 p.m. Mark Helfter will be the caller and the theme is mismatch.

Cards at Wadena Senior Center 1-4 p.m.

The community is invited to attend a free educational event centered on the Emmy-nominated FRONTLINE documentary “Being Mortal.” The presentation, “Being Mortal: The Whole Story,” is being held from 4-6 p.m. at Green Pine Acres, 427 Main St. NE, Menahga. Attendees will screen the documentary and then participate in a guided conversation on how to take concrete steps to identify and communicate wishes about end-of-life goals and preferences. This event is free and open to the public, with continuing education hours available for nurses and social workers.

The New York Mills One Act public performance will take place at 6 p.m. in the New York Mills school auditorium. The play is called “Don’t Fear the Reaper” by Eddie Zipperer. This event is free.

The Bertha-Hewitt One Act public performance will take place at 6 p.m. in the Bertha-Hewitt '53 gym. The play is called “Oh, What a Tangled Web” by John R. Carroll. The cost is $10 for adults.

Other/Upcoming Events

The Motley United Methodist Church, 847 3rd Ave. S., Motley, will be holding its monthly Community Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 25th from 8-10 a.m. There is no charge, this is an opportunity for members of the community to come together and share a meal. There will be a donation basket to support other community services.

Wadena’s Community Dinner will be held on Jan. 30 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE. This will be a Turkey dinner. No cost, all are welcome! Serving from 4:30-6 p.m.

Standing dates: