The American Red Cross is asking the public to kick off 2020 by giving blood and platelets now to address the critical need for donations after the holidays.

Those that do so between Jan. 1 -19 are automatically entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV, according to a Red Cross news release. Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood. To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and NFL are working together to offer one lucky winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

That winner would receive two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses. (Details at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl).

If you are able to give, check out the following locations in our area to see which you can fit into your schedule.

Otter Tail County

Perham: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jan. 16, at the PACC, 620 3rd Ave. SE.

Pelican Rapids: 1 - 7 p.m., Jan. 20, at Lake Region Electric Co, 1401 S. Broadway.

Henning: Noon to 6 p.m., Jan. 21, at Community Center, 607 2nd St.

Parkers Prairie: Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 22, at Parkers Prairie High School, 411 S. Otter Ave.

Underwood: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jan. 23, at Underwood High School, 100 Southern Ave. E.

Todd County

Bertha: Noon to 5 p.m., Jan. 24, at Bertha-Hewitt High School, 310 Central Ave. S.



