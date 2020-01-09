The Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department and GreenCorps member Brittney Kakac are raising awareness about food waste by sponsoring screenings of the 2017 documentary “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste.”

Anthony Bourdain narrates the film, which exposes the criminality of food waste and how it contributes to climate change and food scarcity. The film shows how each of us can make small changes to solve one of the greatest problems of the 21st century. An estimated 40% of all food produced in the United States is trashed, according to the news release.

"I simply believe food is too good to throw away ... with a little imagination, there are a million ways to use up leftovers rather than bin them," Tristram Stuart, founder of Feeding the 5000, said in the news release.

The documentary will be at public libraries across Otter Tail County in January. Light refreshments are provided as well as a discussion about reducing food waste in your community following the film. The film contains a small amount of colorful language.

The screenings are as follows:

New York Mills Public Library: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14

Perham Public Library: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16

Fergus Falls Public Library: 6 p.m. Jan. 21

Pelican Rapids Public Library: 5 p.m. Jan. 23

To learn more about food waste and for event details visit ottertailcountymn.us/foodwaste or the Otter Tail County Facebook page.