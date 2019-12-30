Thursday, Jan. 9

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance, Inc. group will be at the Wadena VFW; dancing will start at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Roger McNeil will be the caller and the theme is Oriental.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) and the National Alzheimer’s Association will host a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley conference room in the lower level of Tri-County Hospital in Wadena. This group seeks to show caregivers of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia that they are not alone, and broaden their skills to better care for and understand their loved ones dealing with memory loss. For more information, contact TCHC’s Medical Social Services at 218-631-5228 or visit TCHC.org.

Blood Pressure checks from 1-1:30 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center; cards 1-4 p.m.

Y Weight? Support Group meetings for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement, will be held at 5 p.m. in the Lower Level Conference Rooms B & C (CHI St Joseph’s in Park Rapids).

Saturday, Jan. 11

Casino trip to Mahnomen, leaving the Wadena Senior Center at 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 13

Bridge at Wadena Senior Center at 1 p.m., cards 1-4 p.m.

“Parents Who Have Lost A Child” support group meets the second Monday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St SE in Wadena. This support group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age, at any time in their lives. For more information, call (218) 631-5228.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Senior Meeting at Wadena Senior Center at 1 p.m., cards 1-4 p.m.

Wadena City Commission will meet (second Tuesday of each month) at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Administration Building.

Wadena County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Wadena County Courthouse.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Birthday Party at Wadena Senior Center at 2:30 p.m., cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m.

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Menahga Senior Center. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at 631-7629.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Cards at Wadena Senior Center 1-4 p.m.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 Jefferson St. S.

Other/Upcoming Events

Frank Weber, forensic Psychologist and Clinical Director of CORE Professional Services in Morrison County, and who has written a true crime mystery series that has taken off with readers in Minnesota, will give a presentation at the New York Mills Public Library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Following the presentation Mr. Weber will be available to sign books, and will have books available for purchase.

A dance, featuring old time & variety music provided by Jerry & Joyce Dance Band, will be held at the American Legion, 900 1st St. E., Park Rapids, on Jan. 19 from 1-4 p.m. Everyone is invited to join the fun, there is a cover charge of $6.

Kitchigami Regional Library’s Mobile Library will be stopping on Jan. 21 from 9:30-11:30 in Menahga near the bakery on Murray Street, in Sebeka from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Building, and in Nimrod from 2-3 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center.

The community is invited to attend a free educational event centered on the Emmy-nominated FRONTLINE documentary “Being Mortal.” The presentation, “Being Mortal: The Whole Story,” is scheduled for Thursday, Jan 23 from 4-6 p.m. at Green Pine Acres, 427 Main St. NE, Menahga. Attendees will screen the documentary and then participate in a guided conversation on how to take concrete steps to identify and communicate wishes about end-of-life goals and preferences. This event is free and open to the public, with continuing education hours available for nurses and social workers.

Wadena’s Community Dinner will be held on Jan. 30 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE. This will be a turkey dinner. No cost, all are welcome. Serving from 4:30-6 p.m.

Standing dates: