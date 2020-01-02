The Central Minnesota Irrigators will hold an irrigation clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Prairie Event Center in Parkers Prairie, according to a Central Lakes College press release. Irrigators, dry land producers, area businesses and the public are welcome to attend.

The irrigation clinic includes education on well and pivot maintenance, MDA updates on nitrogen fertilizer management and a finalized groundwater protection rule and cover crop economics. There will also be a presentation of high school scholarship awards. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the program starting at 9:15 a.m. and concluding by 1 p.m.

The clinic is followed by the Central Minnesota Irrigator’s Annual Meeting, door prizes and exhibitors’ booths. During the meeting, the topics of electric coop updates, legislative irrigation issues and irrigation associations will be discussed. New board members and IAM directors will also be elected.

To become a member, the fee is $30 which includes the lunch, newsletters with updates on the issues and the opportunity to be part of a unified irrigator voice.