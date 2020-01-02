The topic of the Cultural Center in New York Mills' 28th annual Great American Think-Off is; Which is more important: to win or to play by the rules?

Our society values both winning and playing by the rules; making winning, losing, playing by the rules, and cheating all sources of conflict and debt. The 2020 Great American Think-Off wants to know your personal experiences are with winning, losing, playing by the rules or doing whatever it takes to win.

All are invited to submit their answers as an essay for a chance to win. The four finalists will be selected to receive $500 each, plus travel expenses and a chance to win the title of America's Greatest Thinker at this year's annual debate on June 13, 2020, in New York Mills, Minn. Finalist will be announced on May 1, 2020.

To enter submit an essay of 750 words or less by April 1, 2020. Essays can be submitted online at www.think-off.org, email info@think-off.org, or by mail to Great American Think-off, c/o Cultural Center, P.O. Box 246, New York Mills, MN.

The Great American Think-Off is an annual exhibition of civil disagreement between powerful ideas explored by everyday people. Designed to bring philosophy down from the ivory towers of academia and accessible for all. The Contest has been nationally acclaimed receiving cover by C-SPAN, the New York Times, and The Today Show.

For more information, visit www.think-off.org or call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339



