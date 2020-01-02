Christopher Lehman, author of "Slavery’s Reach" and professor of ethnic studies at St. Cloud University, will open the 2020 season of BookEnds on Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at The Uptown Café. BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers in its fourth season, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release.

“Slavery’s Reach: Southern Slaveholders in the North Star State,” is a compelling study of the mutually beneficial relationship between Southern slaveholders and Minnesotans in the mid-1800s. From the 1840s through the end of the Civil War, leading Minnesotans invited slaveholders and their wealth into the free territory and free state of Minnesota , enriching the area’s communities and residents. Through careful research in obscure records, censuses, newspapers and archival collections, Lehman has brought to light this hidden history of northern complicity in building slaver-holder wealth.

For more information, contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 218-631-9079 or 603wchs@arvig.net.