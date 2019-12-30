Thursday, Jan. 2

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers) meet, 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 Jefferson St. S.

Monday, Jan. 6

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) will host its monthly grief support group from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located in the lower level of TCHC in Wadena. For more information contact (218)631-5228.

Dance held at Wadena VFW, 1-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information call (218)639-0132.

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

A senior health clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held at Wadena County Public Health, 22 Dayton Ave. SE, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Inc. group will be at the Wadena VFW; dancing will start at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Roger McNeil will be the caller and the theme is Oriental.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) and the National Alzheimer’s Association will host a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley conference room in the lower level of Tri-County Hospital in Wadena. This group seeks to show caregivers of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia that they are not alone, and broaden their skills to better care for and understand their loved ones dealing with memory loss. For more information contact TCHC’s Medical Social Services at 218-631-5228 or visit TCHC.org.

Other/Upcoming Events

Wadena’s Community Dinner will be held on Jan. 30 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE. This will be a Turkey dinner. No cost, all are welcome. Serving from 4:30-6 p.m.

Standing dates

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare available if needed. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register, contact Sheila Stave 218-632-3600.

Weight Watchers--weigh in at 5 p.m., meeting at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center--17 5th St. SW. If you have questions please contact Jeannie.A.Stromberg@weightwatchers.com .

. Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St. S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218)472-3288 if you have any questions.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218)631-4077 for more information.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

TOPS MN 9087 - every Wednesday, weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, every Wednesday at 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, every Wednesday, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.



