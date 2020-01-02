The Wadena Area Amateur Radio Club (WAARC) is preparing for the 2020 Arctic Blast Hamfest, Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Bertha Community Center.

A hamfest, not to be confused with a day of eating ham, is a convention of amateur radio enthusiasts and combines a trade show and flea market with various other activities including educational programs, according to a news release from the local radio club.

During this event, FCC amateur radio license testing will be available from 10 a.m. until noon. Ham radio operators, individuals interested in learning more about Ham radio, or just curious members of the public are welcome.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a $5 admission fee with all proceeds going to support the Wadena Area Amateur Radio Club. Those age 12 and younger get in free.

WAARC is a non-profit, all volunteer organization. For more information, contact WAARC at wadenaham.org, or go to the WAARC Facebook page.