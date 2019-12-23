Scenes of the season were abundant in our region in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Ugly sweater day at Wadena-Deer Creek Schools brought out a selection of fine styles.
Dana Cantleberry/WDC Schools
A heavenly host proclaims the message in Latin "Glory to God in the highest" at the top of a Nativity next to the Pemberton Law office in Wadena.
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Grades 9-12 sang their hearts out during the Wadena-Deer Creek Sounds of the Season performance.
Dana Cantleberry/WDC Schools
Second grader Mara Uselman keeps the beat while a group of students sing along at the Verndale Elementary concert Dec. 13.
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Santa holds Lilly Sanderson while she shares from her wish list Saturday, Dec. 7, at Merickel Ace Hardware in Wadena.
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Santa had five classes of kindergarten students and a few extra good girls and boys to visit last week at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School.
Photo courtesy Dana Cantleberry/WDC Schools
Under the direction of Mr. Ortmann, the eighth-grade choir performed "Here We Come A-Caroling" and "Christmas Pops Trio (Winter Wonderland, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!) during their concert performance Monday, Dec. 16.
Dana Cantleberry/WDC Schools