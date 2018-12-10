Otter Tail County on Ice will have a lineup of Minnesota and North Dakota musicians and a polar plunge to support Special Olympics as a two-day event of fun and fundraising.

The musical event will feature six bands with headliner Tigerlily returning for her second OTC performance. Whiskey Business and 32 Below will get the party started on Friday, Jan. 31. The White Iron Band, Corey Medina & Brothers, Patrick Murphy and Tigirlily will take the stage on Saturday, Feb. 1. The artists are from Perham, Bemidji and Minnesota’s Iron Range as well as Hazen and Fargo, North Dakota.

The music festival is on Otter Tail Lake. Early bird ticket prices, until Dec. 31, are $30 for both days. Purchase tickets today at otconice.com .

On Feb. 1, the Law Enforcement for Special Olympics of Minnesota is bringing the polar plunge for the first year to Otter Tail. Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is partnering in the event to raise money for Special Olympics. People are encouraged to form teams with friends and co-workers to fundraise for this organization. Fundraising is required to participate in the Polar Plunge, with the minimum at $75. The goal is to raise $40,000 at OTC on Ice. Below are examples of where your donation goes:

$60 – Provides an eye examination and a pair of glasses for two Special Olympics Minnesota athletes

$100 – Sends a Unified Pair to ALPs University Special Olympics Minnesota’s athlete leadership program

$250 – Implements an entire Respect Campaign into a school/business/organization

$500 – Provides funding to start a brand-new Special Olympics Minnesota Delegation

$1,250 – Sends a Special Olympics Minnesota athlete to Special Olympics USA Games