Friday, Dec. 20

Holiday cheer and light refreshments will be at the Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, 1220 N 4th St., starting at 9 a.m.

The North Pole Light Display is arriving for the second time in Staples. The show opened on Nov. 29 and will be every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December at Pine Grove Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy the show with a car full of friends and family for $5 per car. No buses allowed.

Christmas in Wadena light show at 414 SW Third St. will run nightly Monday-Thursday 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. from Nov. 28 through Jan. 1.

Saturday, Dec. 21

The Cozy Theatre is having a free Christmas movie on Dec. 21 at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. On Dec. 21 the movie "Arctic Dogs." The movies are sponsored by many Wadena merchants, where parents are encouraged to shop while their children are enjoying the movie.

The longest night means light is coming. Celebrate the night at the New York Mills Cultural Center with local musicians and community connections, including Amanda Standalone, Dave Virnala, Ben Ranson, the NYM Community Band, Bruce Engebretson and Kevin Mastel. Pause and connect at the concert from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 24 N Main Ave., New York Mills.

Pull out your ugly Christmas sweater and compete for gift cards to the Nimrod Bar & Grill starting at 9 p.m. First place will win $100, 2nd place $50 and 3rd place $25. DJ Music Doctor will also be at the event, 23324 Nimrod Ave., Nimrod.

Sunday, Dec. 22

If you’re looking for a holiday read, try “The Man Who Invented Christmas” and then join the discussion at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 W Gilman St., New York Mills. The discussion is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Come for “A Christmas Journey” at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Ottertail, 31963 County Highway 61. Kurt Weber is hosting a recital to play select songs on the piano from his new book, “A Christmas Journey” starting at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow. The hymns range from Advent to the Christmas season and Epiphany.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Rejoice in the birth of Jesus Christ with many area churches. Below are service times and locations.

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for Candlelight Worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 424 E Gilman St. New York Mills.

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Laestadian Lutheran Church of Menahga, 25 NW Juniper Ave., Menahga.

4 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 514 SE 1st St., Wadena. There is a half hour of music before the mass.

4 p.m. at St. Frederick Catholic Church, 20 NW Mason Ave., Verndale.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 W Gilman St., New York Mills.

4 p.m. at Verndale Alliance Church, 109 NW Brown St., Verndale. There will be Christmas carols before the service at 3:45 p.m.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Verndale Family Life Church, 402 NE Clark Drive, Verndale.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Epicenter Church, 119 SE 1st St., Wadena.

5 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ of Wadena, 110 SW Colfax Ave.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Candlelight Worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 424 E Gilman St. New York Mills.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 401 SE 2nd St., Sebeka.

5:30 p.m. at Menahga United Methodist Church, 18 SW 1st St., Menahga.

6 p.m. at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 22008 County Road 23, Sebeka.

7 p.m. at Sebeka United Methodist Church, 100 S Jefferson Ave., Sebeka.

7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 310 Main St., Bluffton. There is a half hour of music before the mass.

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Candlelight Worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 424 E Gilman St. New York Mills.

12 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 514 SE 1st St., Wadena. There is a half hour of music before the mass.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

There are also services on Christmas Day. Below are service times and locations.

9 a.m. at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, 113 Aspen Ave., Menahga.

9 a.m. at Saint Ann’s, 514 SE 1st St., Wadena.

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 W Gilman St., New York Mills.

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Laestadian Lutheran Church of Menahga, 25 NW Juniper Ave., Menahga.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Come for a night of lessons and carols at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 W Gilman St., New York Mills. The service includes music in the Anglican tradition and Scripture from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.