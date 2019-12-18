Thursday, Dec. 19

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Wadena’s Community Dinner will be held Dec. 19 at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 519 2nd St. SE. On the menu will be mashed potatoes with hamburger gravy, green beans, salad, buns, bars and beverages.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet from 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church.

Monday, Dec. 23

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Other/Upcoming Events

The Motley United Methodist Church, 847 3rd Ave. S. will be holding their Community Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Dec. 28. There is no charge, this is an opportunity for members of the community to come together and share a meal. There will be a donation basket to support other community services.

Standing dates

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare available if needed. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register, contact Sheila Stave 218-632-3600.

Weight Watchers--weigh in at 5 p.m., meeting at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center--17 5th St. SW. If you have questions please contact Jeannie.A.Stromberg@weightwatchers.com .

. Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St. S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218)472-3288 if you have any questions.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218)631-4077 for more information.

TOPS MN 9087 - every Wednesday, weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, every Wednesday at 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, every Wednesday, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.



