Friday, Dec. 13

If you’re feeling like an open house, celebrate the holidays at Mid-Central Savings Bank, 520 S Jefferson St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa will also make an appearance from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The open house events continue with a stop at the Central Minnesota Credit Union, 80 S Jefferson St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be holiday pastries from Omas Bakery and holiday cookies from Leeseberg Sweet Treats. And don’t miss a picture opportunity with Santa and his elves from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tune to the Christmas spirit with Verndale Elementary’s Christmas program. There will be two showings, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., at 411 SW Brown St., Verndale.

Soak in the memories of “It’s a Wonderful Life” with a theatre production at Landmark Inn, 631 3rd Ave., Staples. The show times are: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at http://lctstaples.com/ , $15 for adults and $12 for students. If you pay at the door, adults are $20 and students $15.

The New York Mills Cultural Center is hosting their 10th annual artist bazaar Dec. 13 and 14 with small gifts under $50 and unique, handmade stocking stuffers. There will also be discounts on the items in the gift shop. Free gift wrapping is also available. Stop by on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are discounts based on how much you spend, starting from 5 percent off of $50 to 10 percent off $75, 15 percent off $150 and 20 percent off $175.

Warm up with apple cider and cookies at Smith Furniture & Carpet, 302 S Jefferson St., during their holiday open house Dec. 12 to 14. Accessories will also be up to 40% off.

The North Pole Light Display is arriving for the second time in Staples. The show opened on Nov. 29 and will be every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December at Pine Grove Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy the show with a car full of friends and family for $5 per car.

Christmas in Wadena light show at 414 SW Third St. will run nightly Monday-Thursday 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. from Nov. 28 through Jan. 1.

Santa Claus is coming to the Bluffton Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Besides a picture with Santa, there will also be cookie decorating, horse drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate, apple cider and drawings to win one of the four bikes.

If you’re looking for creative ways to decorate your Christmas tree glance at the Festival of Trees at the Staples Community Center, 425 NE 4th St. You can see the forest Dec. 13 and 14 and vote for your favorite while taking the tour.

Donate new toys, latex-free only, for children at Gillette Children's Hospital who are unable to be home for the holiday season. Drop off donations until Dec. 18 at Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School and Elementary offices, Tri-County Health Care, Wadena State Bank and Hometown Crafts. The toy drive is a part of WDC seniors Laura Krause and Courtny Warren’s National Honor Society community-service project.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Get some shopping done at a Small Town Christmas happening in Ottertail at eight businesses, including the Williams Company Store, Betty’s Pantry, the Woodshed Bar & Grill, who will have deals and specials. The day runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Motley United Methodist Church is hosting a day with Santa, including kids shopping for presents while parents enjoy coffee, hot chocolate and goodies. There will be assistants available to help kids shop for and wrap their presents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 847 S 3rd Ave., Motley.

After a morning with Santa you can join him for lunch with the Motley Lions Club at City Hall, 316 S Hwy 10, Motley. Lunch and eyesight checks will run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Cozy Theatre is having free Christmas movies on Dec. 14 and 21 at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. On Dec. 14 the movie is "The Addams Family" and Dec. 21 is "Arctic Dogs." The movies are sponsored by many Wadena merchants, where parents are encouraged to shop while their children are enjoying the movie.

Sunday, Dec. 15

If you’re ready for songs of joy to the world, come to the Northern Lights Chorale’s Christmas Concert “Hope...Joy...Peace.” The concert will be at 3 p.m. at Sebeka United Methodist Church, 100 S Jefferson Ave., Sebeka. A second concert is at 7 p.m. at the Karvonen Chapel in Wadena, 419 NE 2nd St.

Stars of Medora will be glowing bright in this year’s “A Magical Medora Christmas” at 4 p.m. at Henning High School, 500 School Ave. Adults are $30 and kids 6 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 1-800-MEDORA-1, at the door or by visiting the Henning Landmark Center and local First National Banks.

Monday, Dec. 16

Tune into holiday selections by Wadena-Deer Creek middle school band and choir students at Sounds of the Season music program. The program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

The Wadena-Deer Creek high school band and choir students, including jazz band, will also perform at 7:30 p.m. in the gym.

The Staples-Motley high school music department is also delivering musical delights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hear all choirs, the orchestra, bell choir and the special Christmas Brass Band at Centennial Auditorium, 401 Centennial Drive, Staples.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Test your singing voice at the Ottertail Christmas Carol sing-along starting at 6 p.m. in the Ottertail City Park. Coffee and hot chocolate will be available to soothe your vocal chords after singing.

Celebrate the holiday season with treats and conversation at the Tri-County Health Care Sebeka Clinic, 106 E Minnesota Ave. Join Dawn Sugg and Dawn Dahlgren-Roemmich from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Listen to area voices of Christmas at the Holiday Voices event at the Wadena County Historical Society Museum & Bookstore from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Stay for tea and treats at the Historical Society open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Holiday classics from the “Great American Songbook” will be performed by singer and pianist Andrew Walesch. The free concert is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Staples Public Library, 122 NE 6th St.

Friday, Dec. 20

Holiday cheer and light refreshments will be at the Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, 1220 N 4th St. in Staples, starting at 9 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Come for “A Christmas Journey” at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Ottertail, 31963 County Highway 61. Kurt Weber is hosting a recital to play select songs on the piano from his new book, “A Christmas Journey” starting at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow. The hymns range from Advent to the Christmas season and Epiphany.