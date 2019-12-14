The Wadena County Historical Society Museum & Bookstore will host a time for holiday stories on Dec. 19. The event is a rendition of the monthly Minnesota Voices forum where art, history or science contributors present their work, according to the Wadena County Historical Society director Lina Belar.

At this year’s Holiday Voices event, storyteller and poet Sonja Kosler and author Jerry Mevissen will share their holiday-themed work from noon to 1 p.m.

“It’s just a little bit to remind us of what the holiday season is for us personally and maybe to get in the spirit a little bit,” Belar said.

Belar hopes the event, like many others the society hosts, will show people that people are more alike than different, even if people’s experiences and perspectives are different.

“History’s really about the experiences that people have had and to put that in conext you have to sort of hear what other people have had experiences outside of maybe your own little geographic area,” Belar said.

The Historical Society is also having their open house on Dec. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. directly following the Holiday Voices event. The open house originally scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. changed due to the community dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Belar welcomes all to the Christmas tea and open house, with tea selections ranging from licorice to eggnog as well as maple apple cider, coffee, crackers, cheese and sweet treats.

“It’s a nice time for people who know about the museum to come together and to say hi to each other but it’s also a nice time for people who’ve never been to the museum to come in and you have a reason, you have an excuse to come in because you can have tea and you can visit with some board members or other active people with the museum and you can look around and see what’s here,” Belar said.