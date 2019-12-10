OTTERTAIL -- With food, activities for the kids, vendors, raffles a tree lighting and fireworks display, Otterdazzle kicked off the holiday season Saturday at the Ottertail Community Center.

The Otterdazzle festivities help support local businesses and raise money for various causes.

The morning started with the annual Lions Club pancake breakfast. Mike Potocki, president of the Ottertail Lions Club, said that the breakfast has been going on for over 10 years, with the club cooking up two breakfasts a year: one for Otterdazzle and the other at Otterfest.

This year, 140 people attended the Lions' holiday breakfast.

"Not a bad number, no," Potocki said. "About average to what we've had before."

All the proceeds from the breakfast are donated back into the community, Potocki said.

Also offering treats were the United Methodist Women of Ottertail United Methodist Church. All the goods at their Otterdazzle bake sale were provided by the church, and all the funds raised were donated to various missions. Among those were Helping Hearts, The Bridge and LB Hospice, as well as other local missions. The bake sale has been a part of Otterdazzle for over 20 years, said church member Gloria Clarke.

In the late afternoon in Ottertail City Park, rows of Christmas trees, decorated by local business and organizations, were lit. Then came the fireworks display and a chili bar. The evening was finished off with Christmas at the Creamery, all proceeds from the Christmas at the Creamery went to the Giving Tree through the Williams Company.