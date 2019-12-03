Thursday, Dec. 12

Blood Pressure Checks at Wadena Senior Center 1-1:30 p.m., and cards 1-4 p.m.

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Inc. group will be at the Wadena VFW; dancing will start at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Myron Hollatz will be the caller and the theme is winter.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) hosts a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, lower level of TCHC. For more information call (218)631-5228.

Wadena Development Authority Board meeting noon-2 p.m.

Y Weight? Support Group for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in Lower Level Conference Rooms B & C at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids.

Friday, Dec. 13

Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools start 2 hours late on Friday Dec. 13.

The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a Square Dance on at Century School in Park Rapids. The caller will be Jim Lizakowski. 7:30 p.m. plus, 8-10 mainstream. Spectators are welcome. For more information call Karen at (218)252-3853.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Casino trip to Mahnomen; leaving at 9 a.m. from Wadena Senior Center.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Fourth annual “December Darkness, Unfolding Light” grief event from 7-8:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wadena. The event will include remembering loved ones who have passed. It’s dedicated to anyone who is experiencing the loss of a loved one this holiday season, whether that loss was recent or years ago. This event is free and open to the public and will include a short program, fellowship, and dessert. Knute Nelson Hospice is assisting with the event and providing some practical “Getting Through the Holidays” resources as well.

Monday, Dec. 16

Cards at Wadena Senior Center, 1-4 p.m., and cards 1-4 p.m.

Wadena County DFL meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Hub 71 in Sebeka. Anyone interested in joining the Wadena County Democratic Party Committee is encouraged to attend. There are no fees or dues required. For more information, email DFLWadenaCoChair@yahoo.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Golf 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center

Wadena Public Library Board Meeting 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wadena City Library.

Adult Survivors of Suicide support group meets the third Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room in the lower level of Tri-County Health Care. This group provides a confidential support group for those who have experienced this type of loss. If you have questions please contact the Tri County Health Care Social Services Department at (218)631-5228.

Grief Support & Education is for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free of charge and open to the public. Call (218)732-4552 for more information. Calvary Church, 112 Park Avenue, Park Rapids.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Farkel and Cards at Wadena Senior Center 1-4 p.m., and also the Birthday Party.

A Senior Health Clinic will be held at the Sebeka Senior Center, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218)631-7629.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health will host a foot care clinic from 8:15-11:30 a.m. at Park Villa Apartments, 607 7th St, W., Park Rapids. Cost is $28. Please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218)237-5478 for an appointment.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Come celebrate the upcoming Holiday Season with music and stories at the Holiday Voices event to be held at the Wadena County Historical Society, 603 Jefferson St. N, Wadena from noon to 1 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Wadena’s Community Dinner will be held Dec. 19 at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 519 2nd St. SE. On the menu will be mashed potatoes with hamburger gravy, green beans, salad, buns, bars and beverages.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet from 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church.

Headwaters Stroke Support Group, for stroke survivors, anyone with traumatic brain injury, family members, friends and caregivers. Meets the third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3 p.m., CHI St. Joseph’s Health HR Conference Room. Please call (218)616-3377 for more information.

Standing dates

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare available if needed. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register, contact Sheila Stave 218-632-3600.

Weight Watchers--weigh in at 5 p.m., meeting at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center--17 5th St. SW. If you have questions please contact Jeannie.A.Stromberg@weightwatchers.com .

. Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St. S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218)472-3288 if you have any questions.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218)631-4077 for more information.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

TOPS MN 9087 - every Wednesday, weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, every Wednesday at 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, every Wednesday, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.



