The Christmas season brings Santa to town each year, with the offering of Christmas joy. With several stops throughout the area, including the Deer Creek community center and Merickel Ace Hardware in Wadena on Saturday, Santa listens in closely to the wish lists of children.
Kian Bennett (8) shares his wish list, including a kitten, with Santa.
Santa welcomed children with the help of elves and friends, Alexis Midtling (left), Jazmine Saari and Jacobi Saari.
At the end of the day, Santa and Jacobi (right) enjoy a visit with Cade Kysar (left), Callie Kysar and Rayah.
After a visit with Santa, cookie decorating, building a snowman and coloring, Charlie (left) and Macy Roller dive into some festive cupcakes Saturday, Dec. 7, at Merickel Ace Hardware in Wadena.
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Santa's helper (Dinah Russo) warms up to Kailyn Mattson, Saturday, Dec. 7, after a visit with Santa at Merickel Ace Hardware in Wadena.
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Santa holds Lilly Sanderson while she shares from her wish list Saturday, Dec. 7, at Merickel Ace Hardware in Wadena.
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal