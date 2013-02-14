Thursday, Dec. 5
- Support the Relay for Life Mills Dream Team at the 1st annual “Taste of the Holidays” at Mills Country Market in New York Mills from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $5 per plate.
- MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers) meet, 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 Jefferson St. S.
- CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health (Park Rapids) hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks and immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing ($10) available by appointment only. Clinics 1-3 p.m., the first Thursday of every month. Call (218)237-5478 for more information.
- Grief Support & Education is for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free of charge and open to the public. Call (218)732-4552 for more information. Crystal Brook Community Room, 2-3:30 p.m, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health (Park Rapids).
- Cards at Wadena Senior Center, 1-4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Meet Vikings legend Carl Lee at Drastic Measures Brewing from 7-8 p.m. Also making an appearance is Santa Claus. Vikings memorabilia available along with information about upcoming football camps next summer.
Saturday, Dec. 7
- Dance will be held at Wadena VFW 1-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, please call (218)639-0132.
- Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) will host its monthly grief support group from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located in the lower level of Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. For more information call (218)631-5228.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bridge at Wadena Senior Center, 1-4 p.m., and cards 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
- Wadena City Commission meeting, 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Administration Building.
- Senior Meeting at Wadena Senior Center at 1 p.m., and cards 1-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
- Whist at Wadena Senior Center 1-4 p.m., and also Farkel 1-4 p.m.
- The 93rd annual Empty Stocking Fund Talent Program and Radioathon will be held at the WDC Middle/High School commons from 7-10 p.m. The program will also be broadcast live on KWAD.
- A senior Health Clinic will be held at Wadena County Public Health, 22 Dayton Ave. SE, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218)631-7629.
Thursday, Dec. 12
- Blood Pressure Checks at Wadena Senior Center 1-1:30 p.m., and cards 1-4 p.m.
- Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Inc. group will be at the Wadena VFW; dancing will start at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Myron Hollatz will be the caller and the theme is winter.
- Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) hosts a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, lower level of TCHC. For more information call (218)631-5228.
- Y Weight? Support Group for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in Lower Level Conference Rooms B & C at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids.
Standing dates
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare available if needed. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register, contact Sheila Stave 218-632-3600.
- Weight Watchers--weigh in at 5 p.m., meeting at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center--17 5th St. SW. If you have questions please contact Jeannie.A.Stromberg@weightwatchers.com.
- Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.
- Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.
- Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.
- Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.
- Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-1714.
- Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St. S, Suite 3.
- The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218)472-3288 if you have any questions.
- Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218)631-4077 for more information.
- Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.
- TOPS MN 9087 - every Wednesday, weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.
- Wadena City Library story time, every Wednesday at 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.
- TOPS MN 1808, every Wednesday, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.