Thursday, Dec. 5

Support the Relay for Life Mills Dream Team at the 1st annual “Taste of the Holidays” at Mills Country Market in New York Mills from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $5 per plate.

MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers) meet, 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 Jefferson St. S.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health (Park Rapids) hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks and immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing ($10) available by appointment only. Clinics 1-3 p.m., the first Thursday of every month. Call (218)237-5478 for more information.

Grief Support & Education is for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free of charge and open to the public. Call (218)732-4552 for more information. Crystal Brook Community Room, 2-3:30 p.m, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health (Park Rapids).

Cards at Wadena Senior Center, 1-4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Meet Vikings legend Carl Lee at Drastic Measures Brewing from 7-8 p.m. Also making an appearance is Santa Claus. Vikings memorabilia available along with information about upcoming football camps next summer.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Dance will be held at Wadena VFW 1-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, please call (218)639-0132.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) will host its monthly grief support group from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located in the lower level of Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. For more information call (218)631-5228.

Monday, Dec. 9

Bridge at Wadena Senior Center, 1-4 p.m., and cards 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Wadena City Commission meeting, 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Administration Building.

Senior Meeting at Wadena Senior Center at 1 p.m., and cards 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Whist at Wadena Senior Center 1-4 p.m., and also Farkel 1-4 p.m.

The 93rd annual Empty Stocking Fund Talent Program and Radioathon will be held at the WDC Middle/High School commons from 7-10 p.m. The program will also be broadcast live on KWAD.

A senior Health Clinic will be held at Wadena County Public Health, 22 Dayton Ave. SE, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218)631-7629.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Blood Pressure Checks at Wadena Senior Center 1-1:30 p.m., and cards 1-4 p.m.

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Inc. group will be at the Wadena VFW; dancing will start at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Myron Hollatz will be the caller and the theme is winter.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) hosts a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, lower level of TCHC. For more information call (218)631-5228.

Y Weight? Support Group for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in Lower Level Conference Rooms B & C at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids.

Standing dates

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare available if needed. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register, contact Sheila Stave 218-632-3600.

Weight Watchers--weigh in at 5 p.m., meeting at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center--17 5th St. SW. If you have questions please contact Jeannie.A.Stromberg@weightwatchers.com .

. Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St. S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218)472-3288 if you have any questions.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218)631-4077 for more information.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

TOPS MN 9087 - every Wednesday, weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, every Wednesday at 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, every Wednesday, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.



