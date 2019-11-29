Friday, Dec. 6

Tune in and donate to the Radiothon to End Child Abuse on Dec. 6. The broadcast will include updates on what is being done in surrounding communities to end child abuse. The Radiothon is supported by KWAD 920 AM, K-106 105.9 FM and the FAN 1430 AM.

Enjoy hot cider and goodies at Wadena State Bank’s holiday open house in Wadena, Bluffton and Deer Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Toys for children are also being collected as a part of the Empty Stocking Fund. 304 SE First St. in Wadena, 108 2nd St. in Bluffton and 121 East Main Ave. in Deer Creek.

The North Pole Light Display is arriving for the second time in Staples. The show opened on Nov. 29 and will be every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December at Pine Grove Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy the show with a car full of friends and family for $5 per car.

Christmas in Wadena light show at 414 SW Third St. will run nightly Monday-Thursday 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. from Nov. 28 through Jan. 1.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Take part in the Original Market Annual Christmas Sale at Laestadian Lutheran Church, 25 NW Juniper Ave., Menahga, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be sales of Christmas crafts, home decor, homemade health and cleaning products, handmade children and baby items, a candy shop, furniture and handcrafted woodwork. Treats of the day include Christmas cookies, prune tarts, piirakkas, lefse, caramel and cinnamon rolls, pulla, bread, canned goods, pastries, rye bread sandwiches, wild rice soup and coffee.

Ready to have the joy of an elf? Head to the Staples Community Center, 425 NE 4th St., for an Elf-ing Christmas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take part in breakfast with Santa, shopping, story time at the Staples Public Library, hay rides, a hot chocolate bar at Stomping Grounds and a luminary walk through Veterans Park. The breakfast runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with shopping help from Staples Girl Scouts, free Christmas crafts, Santa Mail and Elf Academy Training.

Sebeka Civic and Commerce’s Santa Day includes a bake sale, horse drawn wagon rides, a movie, tree lighting, hot chocolate and cookies, and time with Santa starting at 10:15 a.m. Santa will be at the United Methodist Church, 100 S Jefferson Ave. Wagon rides are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the movie begins at 2 p.m. and the tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. with treats following at the Sebeka Senior Citizens Center, 104 E Minnesota Ave. The movie is hosted by Community Action Builders in the Old Gym at the school and the tree lighting is in the town square. There is also a dinner and dance from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with tickets being $15 for a couple and $25 for a family of 4, after that tickets are $5.

During Santa Day, children can shop at Santa’s Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Sebeka High School, 200 NW 1st St. Presents are $1 and National Honor Society students will be available to help children shop and wrap presents.

Another Santa Day is happening in Deer Creek from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Deer Creek Community Center. Relax with hot chocolate, cookies and sleigh rides.

Find yourself and others treats at the Christmas bazaar and dinner at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 110 SW Colfax Ave., Wadena. Shop for Christmas presents and treats in the cookie bar, candy shoppe and country store from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The dinner is $7 for chicken wild rice casserole, coleslaw and rolls, and pie is $1.50.

Stop by the Neighborhood Christmas Party at Merickel Ace Hardware, 630 NW Ash Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for holiday treats, decorating ideas and time to meet Santa Claus.

The Cozy Theatre is having free Christmas movies on Dec. 7, 14 and 21 at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. On Dec. 7 the movie is "Abominable," Dec. 14 is "The Addams Family" and Dec. 21 is "Arctic Dogs." The movies are sponsored by many Wadena merchants where parents are encouraged to shop while their children are enjoying the movie.

Otterdazzle will dazzle you with vendors, crafts and Santa Claus from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The day also includes pancakes, games, hay rides, a tree lighting and fireworks. The event will be at the Ottertail Community Center, 103 S Lake Ave., Ottertail.

A musical event returns to Ottertail’s Otterdazzle. Christmas at the Creamery, 107 W Main St., Ottertail, begins at 7 p.m. Free will offerings are accepted with suggestions of $10 for adults, $5 for students and children 4 and under are free. The fundraiser will benefit The Giving Tree through The William's Company to help families in the community enjoy a better Christmas.

Head to the New York Mills Community Christmas Party in the City Hall Ballroom, 28 W Centennial 84 Drive. Social hour begins at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and a dance with music from Switch will end the night. Tickets can be bought at the Coop, Cultural Center and Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

If you haven’t joined in the holiday fun of parties yet this is your chance to start by wearing an ugly Christmas sweater. At a party hosted by Pets Abandoned Wanting Support, there will be a contest for those sweaters, dancing, prizes and more. There will also be live music from Tami & The Bachelor from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a charge of $5. The event is at the Timbers Restaurant & Event Center, 1220 NE 2nd Ave., Staples.

Listen to the tunes of Christmas with the men’s and women’s chorus and Staples-Motley High School a cappella choir at the Centennial Auditorium, 401 Centennial Dr., Staples. Seating is limited for the show featuring music from “Frostiana: Seven Country Songs” based on poems by Robert Frost. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.staplesmen.org/samc/ , $10 for adults and $5 for students or $25 for families. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Support veterans and do Christmas shopping and baking at the VFW in New York Mills, 120 N Boardman Ave. There will be Belgian waffles and a treat walk from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $8, with the proceeds going to 23rd Veteran to care for veterans with trauma as well as raise awareness about depression and suicide.

Join Santa in his workshop at Holst Acres, 29075 Todd Line Road, Staples, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events include a cheery Santa, making Christmas ornaments, decorating Christmas cookies, writing a letter to Santa and a hot chocolate bar. Tickets are $6 and children 2 and under are free.

A city wide kids Christmas party will be at the Wadena Elks Lodge, 647 N. Jefferson St., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Stop for festive cookie decorating, seeing Mr. and Mrs. Claus and kids 10 and under receive a small gift.

Come see light brought to the community nativity scene at Wesley Lawn by Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. The lighting is from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with games, snacks and refreshments.

Monday, Dec. 9

Enjoy festive Christmas music from Verndale’s band and choir during their concert from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Verndale School.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

If you’re a Fair Oaks resident ready for songs of joy to the world, come to the Northern Lights Chorale’s Christmas Concert “Hope...Joy...Peace” in the dining room at 6:30 p.m. For other community members, hear two of the songs at the Empty Stocking Fundraiser Program.

Support local families by attending the Empty Stocking Talent Show Program from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the WDC Middle/High School commons. You can also listen on KWAD and call 218-632-Give on the day of the talent show to donate for another person’s Christmas gifts, food and essentials.

Thursday, Dec. 12

The New York Mills Cultural Center is hosting their 10th annual artist bazaar from Dec. 12 to 14 with small gifts under $50 and unique, handmade stocking stuffers. There will also be discounts on the items in the gift shop. Free gift wrapping is also available. Stop by on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warm up with apple cider and cookies at Smith Furniture & Carpet, 302 S Jefferson St., during their holiday open house Dec. 12 to 14. Accessories will also be up to 40% off.

Friday, Dec. 13

If you’re feeling like another open house, celebrate the holidays at Mid-Central Savings Bank, 520 S Jefferson St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa will also make an appearance from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tune to the Christmas spirit with Verndale Elementary’s Christmas program. There will be two showings, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., at the Verndale School.