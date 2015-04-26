Wadena Fire Department members busily added tables to any open ground at their 67th annual Turkey Bingo event, Friday, Nov. 22, as space was at a premium.

Among the crowd was Kim Johnson who was staking out a nice spot along with her family on one corner of the gym. She said she looks forward to the event each year as a family gathering and a chance to take home a turkey or more.

"One year we got six turkeys and we gave four away," Johnson said.

"When we were kids we started coming here," Johnson recalled just prior to the start of the games. "That was at least 50 years ago."

Even her daughter rolled in from Jamestown for the occasion. It didn't take long for that group to be surrounded by other families all eager to get in at the winning.

After just a handful of numbers were read, a cry from across the room signaled the first of many bingos.

A collective groan could be heard after each winning card was announced. In some cases as many as seven good bingos were won in a single game.

The event raises funds through the bingo card purchase, a gun raffle and 50/50 drawings. Those funds go toward the Empty Stocking Fund, Radiothon to End Child Abuse and DARE. Leftover funds go to buy items for the fire department for fire prevention supplies and equipment.