Thursday, Nov. 28

Christmas in Wadena light show at 414 SW Third St. will run nightly Monday-Thursday 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. from Nov. 28 through Jan. 1.

Friday, Nov. 29

Enjoy the start of Christmas shopping with local businesses and stop by to see the holiday displays in the New York Mills City Hall Ballroom, 28 W Centennial 84 Drive. The festival kick-off is from 5 - 8 p.m. with tree viewing, music from the New York Mills Community Band, TOPS 1046 bake sale and a senior center chili and chowder feed. The Christmas Tree festival runs until Dec. 7, and includes a silent auction on the holiday displays to support Santa Anonymous.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Wadena Christmas Festival from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., with arts and crafts at the Wadena Elementary School and Memorial Auditorium. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, stage performances, food and even a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Admission is $3 or $2 with a non-perishable food item for the food bank.

As a part of the Wadena-Deer Creek High School's REACH class children and teens can purchase Christmas gifts for low prices from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Wadena Depot. Children can pick gifts on their own or helpers will be available. Wrapping services will also be available. A waiting area for parents includes coffee, cider and cookies.

Christmas Craft Sale at Wadena Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

St. John’s Catholic Church in Bluffton, 310 Main St., will host a Christmas Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Christmas concert featuring Schimpps and the Timbs will be at the Centennial Auditorium in Staples at 2 p.m. The concert includes family harmonies and various instruments, including piano, trumpet, violin and acoustic bass. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.staplesmotleyarts.org/ for $15 for adults and $10 for ages 6 to 18, and children 5 and under are free.

Monday, Dec. 2

Join the Junkyard Chicks, 28 W Centennial 84 Drive, New York Mills, for a night of trace and paint crafts. The event is from 6 to 8:45 p.m. Choose your Christmas saying to trace on a sign prior to the event at https://z-m-www.facebook.com/events/432169654113356/ .

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Enjoy Christmas memories with a free horse drawn carriage ride in New York Mills from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Head to the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, 11 N Walker Ave., to get a ride.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

The New York Mills Cultural Center is hosting their winter fundraiser with a night of ballet, gifts, a raffle, silent auction, ornament sales and wine tasting. The event will be in the City Hall Ballroom, 28 W Centennial 84 Drive, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

The holiday fun continues with Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary's ECFE, preschool and head start classrooms. The free night is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with projects, treats and time to tell Santa Claus your wishlist. The event is open to families with newborns to pre-kindergarten children but older siblings are welcome. Enter through Door 7. For more information, call Leanne Ries at 632-2364.

Enjoy cookies and coffee at West Central Telephone’s open house in Sebeka and Menahga from 2:30 to 4 p.m. New and unwrapped toys are also being collected for local families in need. 308 Frontage Road in Sebeka and 14 Main St. SW in Menahga.

Tune in and donate to the Radiothon to End Child Abuse on Dec. 5 and 6. The broadcast will include updates on what is being done in surrounding communities to end child abuse. The Radiothon is supported by KWAD 920 AM, K-106 105.9 FM and the FAN 1430 AM.

Friday, Dec. 6

Enjoy hot cider and goodies at Wadena State Bank’s holiday open house in Wadena, Bluffton and Deer Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Toys for children are also being collected as a part of the Empty Stocking Fund. 304 SE First St. in Wadena, 108 2nd St. in Bluffton and 121 East Main Ave. in Deer Creek.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Stop by the Neighborhood Christmas Party at Merickel Ace Hardware from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for holiday treats, decorating ideas and time to meet Santa Claus.

Head to the New York Mills Community Christmas Party in the City Hall Ballroom, 28 W Centennial 84 Drive. Social hour begins at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and a dance with music from Switch will end the night. Tickets can be bought at the Coop, Cultural Center and Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

Otterdazzle will dazzle you with vendors, crafts and Santa Claus from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The day also includes pancakes, games, hay rides, a tree lighting and fireworks. The event will be at the Ottertail Community Center, 103 S Lake Ave., Ottertail.

A musical event returns to Ottertail’s Otterdazzle. Christmas at the Creamery, 107 W Main St., Ottertail, begins at 7 p.m. Free will offerings are accepted with suggestions of $10 for adults, $5 for students and children under 4 free. to help families in the community enjoy a better Christmas. The fundraiser will benefit The Giving Tree through The William's Company.