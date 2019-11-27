Thursday, Nov. 28

Happy Thanksgiving! Wadena’s Annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner will be held at St. Ann’s Church, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy turkey with all the trimmings.

Christmas in Wadena light show at 414 3rd St. SW will run nightly Monday-Thursday 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. from Nov. 28 through Jan. 1.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Wadena Christmas Festival from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., with arts and crafts at the Wadena Elementary School and Memorial Auditorium. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, stage performances, food and even a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Admission is $3.

Christmas Craft Sale at Wadena Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Motley United Methodist Church, 847 3rd Ave. S., will be holding their monthly Community Breakfast on Nov. 30 (last Saturday of each month) from 8-10 a.m. There is no charge, but a donation basket will be available for supporting other community services.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Dance will be held at Wadena VFW 1-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, please call (218)639-0132.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) will host its monthly grief support group from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located in the lower level of Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. For more information call (218)631-5228.

Thursday, Dec. 5

The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Rd N., Baxter. There will be a potluck dinner, book exchange and survey. A meat and cheese tray will be provided. Please bring a dish to share. The purpose of this group is sharing information, support and concerns. Caregivers also welcome. Questions, call 218-829-4017.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health (Park Rapids) hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks and immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing ($10) available by appointment only. Clinics 1-3 p.m., the first Thursday of every month. Call (218)237-5478 for more information.

Grief Support & Education is for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free of charge and open to the public. Call (218)732-4552 for more information. Crystal Brook Community Room, 2-3:30 p.m, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health (Park Rapids).

Other/Upcoming Events

The 93rd annual Empty Stocking Fund Talent Program and Radioathon will be held on Wed. Dec. 11 at the WDC Middle/High School commons from 7-10 p.m. The program will also be broadcast live on KWAD.

Paint & Sip event to be held at Firehouse Bar & Grille, 63131 U.S. 10, on Dec. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. For more information call (320)759-2039.

Standing dates

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. Childcare available if needed. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life) is offering classes to improve strength, balance and fitness for seniors. Classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Verndale Fire Hall Mtg. Room, 101 S. Brown St., Verndale. For information and to register, contact Sheila Stave 218-632-3600.

Weight Watchers--weigh in at 5 p.m., meeting at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center--17 5th St. SW. If you have questions please contact Jeannie.A.Stromberg@weightwatchers.com .

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Narcotics anonymous meetings - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Al-Anon - 9:30 a.m. Saturday; noon Wednesday, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218)631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St. S, Suite 3.

The Sebeka Food Shelf is open Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Sebeka. Contact Kay Oehlenschlager at (218)472-3288 if you have any questions.

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218)631-4077 for more information.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

TOPS MN 9087 - every Wednesday, weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, every Wednesday at 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, every Wednesday, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.



