There's a turkey with your name on it at the 67th annual Wadena Fire Department's turkey bingo event in Wadena, Friday, Nov. 22, at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School gym.

Over 80 turkeys are planned to be given away to lucky bingo winners during the event according to Wadena Fire Department Relief Association member Brad Ellingworth. This is Ellingworth's last turkey bingo as a member of the fire department. He said the event averages over 600 people, so plan on finding a spot as the doors open at 6 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until about 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Every bingo wins a turkey. Along with bingo, there's a 10-gun raffle and 50/50 raffle going on that you can purchase during the event.

You can buy a pack of 50 bingo cards for $10, grab a dauber and start winning. Refreshments are provided including pop, water and chips.

Ellingworth said the funds raised go to various causes including the Empty Stocking Fund, Radiothon to End Child Abuse and DARE. Leftover funds go to buy items for the fire department for fire prevention supplies and equipment.



